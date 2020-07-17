Ehsaas disburses 156.70 bln among lockdown affected persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash program has so far disbursed an amount of Rs. 156.70 billion among 12,951,000 lockdown affected persons.

The payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program continued across the country with disbursement of Rs. 12,000 each among the lockdown affected persons.

According to the details received on Friday, a total of over Rs. 70.56 billion has been disbursed among more than 5,831,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs. 45.95 billion has been disbursed among more than 3,894,000 families in Sindh.

Around Rs. 26.81 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,208,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.83 billion has been disbursed among more than 644,000 persons in Balochistan.In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over Rs. 2.58 billion have been distributed among more than 211,000 persons while over Rs. 1.14 billion has been distributed among more than 93,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.An amount of over Rs.800 million has been disbursed among more than 66,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.