Ehsaas Disburses Rs 53.336 Billion Among 4.444 Million Deserving Families: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday revealed that an amount of Rs.53.336 billion has been disbursed among over 4.444 million deserving families so far under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

In a tweet, she said that this amount has been disbursed among the daily wage and piece-rate workers during the period of ten days since the beginning of the payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program on April 9.

This amount has been paid till 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Till today, an amount of Rs. 793,380,000 has been disbursed among 66,115 beneficiaries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 1,573,164,000 among 131,097 beneficiaries of Balochistan, Rs.268,680,000 among 22,390 beneficiaries in Gilgit-Baltistan and Rs. 112,896,000 among 9,408 beneficiaries of Islamabad Capital Territory.

An amount of Rs. 11,106,348,000 has been disbursed among 925,529 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs. 21,437,292,000 among 1,786,441 beneficiaries in Punjab and Rs. 18,044,664,000 among 1,503,722 beneficiaries in Sindh, the tweet shared.

