Ehsaas disburses Rs146.996 billion among lockdown affected peoples

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs146.996 billion among over 12,144,561 beneficiaries under different categories.

The programme was initiated the to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on June 30, a total of over Rs65.061 billion has been disbursed among over 5,373,225 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs44.434 billion has been disbursed among 3,684,195 families in Sindh.

Over Rs25.713 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,118,174 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.500 billion has been disbursed among 617,283 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.448 billion have been distributed among 200,313 persons while Rs. 1.067 billion has been distributed among more than 87,266 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.774 has been disbursed among more than 64,105 beneficiaries in Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that out of the total amount disbursed so far Rs. 1.26 billion was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.