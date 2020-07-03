UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Disburses Rs.149.54 Billion Among Lockdown Affectees

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs. 149.54 billion among over 12,356,000 lockdown affectees under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 3, a total of over Rs. 66.91 billion has been disbursed among over 5,527,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs.

44.84 billion has been disbursed among 3,718,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 25.85 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,129,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.59 billion has been disbursed among 624,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.47 billion have been distributed among 202,000 persons while Rs. 1.8 billion has been distributed among more than 88,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 780 million has been disbursed among more than 65,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

