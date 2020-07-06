Ehsaas disburses Rs.149.879 billion among lockdown affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs. 149.879 billion among over 12,384,243 lockdown affectees under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 6, a total of over Rs. 67.156 billion has been disbursed among over 5,547,709 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 44.902 billion has been disbursed among 3,723,230 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 25.874 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,131,284 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.604 billion has been disbursed among 625,934 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.473 billion have been distributed among 202,464 persons while Rs. 1.081 billion has been distributed among more than 88,429 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.787 billion has been disbursed among more than 65,193 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that an amount of Rs. 1.26 billion , among the total disbursement, was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.