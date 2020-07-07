Ehsaas disburses Rs.149.972 billion among lockdown affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs. 149.972 billion among over 12,391,886 lockdown affectees under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 07, a total of over Rs. 67.191 billion has been disbursed among over 5,550,608 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs.

44.917 billion has been disbursed among 3,724,411 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 25.909 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,134,087 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.607 billion has been disbursed among 626,163 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.477 billion have been distributed among 202,741 persons while Rs. 1.084 billion has been distributed among more than 88,669 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 0.787 billion has been disbursed among more than 65,207 beneficiaries in Islamabad.