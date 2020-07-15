Ehsaas disburses Rs.153.551 billion among lockdown affectees

Ehsaas has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of Rs. 153.551 billion among 12,689,318 lockdown affectees under different categories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of Rs. 153.551 billion among 12,689,318 lockdown affectees under different categories.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown.

According to the cash update received on July 15, a total of Rs. 69.689 billion has been disbursed among 5,758,534 deserving families in Punjab so far while Rs. 45.463 billion has been disbursed among 3,769,854 families in Sindh.

A total of Rs. 26.234 billion has been disbursed among 2,160,836 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs. 7.738 billion has been disbursed among 636,951 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs. 2.514 billion have been distributed among 205,772 persons while Rs. 1.108 billion has been distributed among 90,650 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs. 0.805 billion has been disbursed among 66,721 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their Computerized National Identity Card number.

The link to the portal is as follows: https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar has also released an instructional video on twitter to brief about characteristics of Ehsaas Langar and Panahgah app.

This newly launched app carries information about all the Langar and Panahgahs established in various parts of the country.

The volunteers, users and social protection institutions can register themselves on this app.