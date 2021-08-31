Ehsaas Education Stipends programme to be launched on Wednesday

All is set to launch the Ehsaas Education Stipends programme for deserving households, enabling them to send their children for primary, secondary and higher secondary education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :All is set to launch the Ehsaas Education Stipends programme for deserving households, enabling them to send their children for primary, secondary and higher secondary education.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to launch the Ehsaas Education Stipends programme which will be rolled out nationwide across all districts.

The programme has been structured along the lines of Ehsaas' Stipend policy that incentivizes higher stipend amounts for girls as compared to boys.

Under the Ehsaas Education Stipends, Primary school boys will get quarterly stipends of Rs 1,500 and girls Rs 2,000; secondary school boys will get Rs 2,500 and girls Rs 3,000; and at higher secondary level, boys will get Rs 3,500 and girls Rs 4,000 a quarter.

All education stipends will be paid biometrically to mothers on attainment of 70% attendance of their children.

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar's official statement, "Ehsaas is committed to lift the poorest families in Pakistan out of poverty and help them achieve their potential by serving the unserved area of secondary and higher secondary education.

" "Also, part of 'Post-COVID-Ehsaas Strategy', Ehsaas Education Stipends will empower the deserving families to overcome financial barriers in accessing higher education. Safeguarding, that girls are not underrepresented in higher education, the Ehsaas Education Stipends is fully skewed towards girls, offering higher stipend amounts for them", she added.

Poverty is one of the most persistent barriers to acquiring education. Presently, there are 18.7 million children in the age group 6 to 16 who remain out of school in the country and the fall out of COVID-19 has also accentuated it.

The 'Demographic and Health Survey 2017' (Kaplan and Meier estimates) indicates that dropout rate is highest for the poorest two quintiles in secondary education.

Further, the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (1990-2018) featuring enrolment trends for both boys and girls in primary and secondary education reveals that girls are severely disadvantaged in initial enrolment levels for poorest quantile, and they drop out faster from grades 5-8.

Education Conditional Cash Transfers (CCTs) are an important pillar of Ehsaas and are included in the Ehsaas framework as Policy #73 'Education CCTs'.