Ehsaas Emergency Cash centres to remain close on April 26,27

Ehsaas Emergency Cash counters will be closed for two days, on April 26 and 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash counters will be closed for two days, on April 26 and 27.

According to official sources, the centres will remain closed due to closure of the banks concerned. The affectees of the lockdown were instructed to visit Ehsaas Emergency Cash centres on April 28 (Tuesday). The issuance of cash will re-commence from Tuesday, the official sources concluded.