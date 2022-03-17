UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payments In Tirah Commencing From March 24

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments in Tirah commencing from March 24

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday announced that Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to internally displaced families returning to Tirah valley will begin next week from March 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Thursday announced that Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to internally displaced families returning to Tirah valley will begin next week from March 24.

"Each of the 15,699 returning families will be paid one off assistance of Rs. 20,000 under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. All payments will be mobilized through the biometric payment system of Ehsaas. Arrangements are being made to run smooth cash transfer operations", Dr. Sania said.

Earlier this month, Dr. Sania made a visit to Tirah valley to ascertain the extent of assistance needed by returning families. During the visit, she sat with affected families and interacted with them to listen to their problems.

Towards the end of her visit, Dr. Sania had also announced the Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 families, after the Prime Minister's approval. The visit was facilitated by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ehsaas has also set up Ehsaas Registration Desks in the valley to update the shock responsive registry of Ehsaas and to register the deserving families for financial aid through the cash transfer programmes of Ehsaas.

Located near Afghan border, Tirah valley is in Khyber Tribal district, around 90 km away from Peshawar. Owing to terrorist activities and military operation, locals had to vacate the area.

Security forces have now successfully cleared the area and peace is restored. Displaced families are coming back to their homes after twelve years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Visit March Border All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from natio ..

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from national cricket team

16 minutes ago
 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will be held o ..

5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will be held on March 18 at the Arts Council ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia se ..

Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia series

52 minutes ago
 Dr Osman Hasan (TI) conferred HEC Best Researcher ..

Dr Osman Hasan (TI) conferred HEC Best Researcher Award, appointed Member BISP

56 minutes ago
 Time to Grab You Favourite realme Products Once Ag ..

Time to Grab You Favourite realme Products Once Again at the Pakistan Day Sale o ..

1 hour ago
 'Will put everything into next week' - Pat Cummins ..

'Will put everything into next week' - Pat Cummins confident Australia's bowlers ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>