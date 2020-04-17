UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programe Continues In Hazara

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programe continues in Hazara

Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the divisional authorities o Friday distributed cash Rs.12,000 each among thousands of families in Hazara Division to help the poor segment of the society, facing hardship due to the coronavirus lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :

According to the officials of divisional authorities, in district Abbottabad, the cash was also distributed by the district administration officers and Tehsil revenue staff while adopting protective measures like keeping social distances and provision of hand sanitizers etc.

In Havelian, AC, Abbottabad, Akasha Kiran herself supervised and distributed Rs.

12000 cash under Ehsaas Emergency Programme at three different points among the deserving families.

District administration Manshera has established 45 cash centres at various places of the districts where payments were in final phase for the beneficiaries registered under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

DC Manshera also imposed section 144 in the centrrs to avoid any untoward situation during the disbursement of the cash and directed people to maintain social distance during the process.

The deserving families of Kohistan have also received cash Rs.12000 under Ehsaas Emergency Programme under strict security measures.

