Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Equally Benefits Minorities; Dr Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme equally benefits minorities; Dr Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was equally benefiting the minorities living in the country.

In a tweet, Dr. Nishtar said "the initiative aims to equally benefit minorities. Many non-Muslim women in Tharparkar and Umerkot are beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme."The program was designed to leave no one behind. Anyone with a national CNIC can apply for support, she added.

