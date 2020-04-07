UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Receives 38,656,837 SMS

Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:12 PM

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme receives 38,656,837 SMS

As many as 38,656,837 people have sent SMS to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program till Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 38,656,837 people have sent SMS to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program till Tuesday morning.

This was shared by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet.

"Till Tuesday morning, we have received thirty million, eighty six lac, fifty six thousand, eight hundred and thirty seven(38,656,837) SMS through the people from different areas under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme", Dr. Nishtar said.

The daily wagers and piece rate workers badly affected due to the lockdown amid prevailing Coronavirus health crisis in the country can send SMS to 8171 to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program intends to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per family and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs. 144 billion.

PM Special Assistant, Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited different areas of the capital, met the labourers to get their feedback about the program.

She interacted with them to ascertain how they are participating in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

