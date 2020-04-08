Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme receives 43,044,060 SMS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 43,044,060 people have sent SMS to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program till Wednesday morning.

This was shared by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet.

"Till Wednesday morning, we have received Forty million, thirty lac, forty four thousand and sixty (43,044,060) SMS through the people from different areas under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme", Dr. Nishtar said.

The daily wagers and piece rate workers badly affected due to the lock down amid prevailing Coronavirus health crisis in the country can send SMS to 8171 to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program intends to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs.

12,000 per family and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs. 144 billion.

PM Special Assistant, Dr. Sania Nishtar also visited different areas of the capital, met the daily wagers including labourers to get their feedback about the program.

She interacted with them to ascertain how they were participating in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

After listening to their problems regarding SMS charges, Dr. Nishtar assured them of urging Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to waive off the SMS charges.

About their inability to send the text message, she told that the volunteers will be mobilized to assist these daily wagers and guide them about the process of applying to the programme through sending SMS.