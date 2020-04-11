Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme receives 62,750,461 SMS

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 62,750,461 people have sent SMS to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program till Saturday morning.

This was shared by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet.

"Till Saturday morning, we have received sixty million, twenty seven lac, fifty thousand, four hundred and sixty one (62,750,461) SMS through the people from different areas under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme", Dr. Nishtar said.

The daily wagers and piece rate workers, badly affected due to the lockdown amid prevailing Coronavirus health crisis in the country, could send their Computerized National Identity Cards numbers through SMS at 8171 to check their eligibility for becoming beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program intends to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs 12,000 each and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs 144 billion.

The payment process under this programme was started simultaneously across the country from Thursday.