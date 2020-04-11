UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Receives 62,750,461 SMS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme receives 62,750,461 SMS

As many as 62,750,461 people have sent SMS to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program till Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 62,750,461 people have sent SMS to become beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program till Saturday morning.

This was shared by the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet.

"Till Saturday morning, we have received sixty million, twenty seven lac, fifty thousand, four hundred and sixty one (62,750,461) SMS through the people from different areas under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme", Dr. Nishtar said.

The daily wagers and piece rate workers, badly affected due to the lockdown amid prevailing Coronavirus health crisis in the country, could send their Computerized National Identity Cards numbers through SMS at 8171 to check their eligibility for becoming beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program intends to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs 12,000 each and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs 144 billion.

The payment process under this programme was started simultaneously across the country from Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget SMS From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

6 minutes ago

Anti COVID-19 measures: Professional beggars held ..

6 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

6 minutes ago

A boy killed in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Screening, washing process with disinfectant conti ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.