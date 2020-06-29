Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to benefit 16,163,000 lockdown affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP) has achieved the target of providing financial assistance to the 12,000,000 lockdown affectees across the country.

This was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet on Monday.

She said "Considering the success of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and needs of the daily wagers and piece-rate workers, the government has set a new target to provide assistance to 16,163,000 affected persons amid lockdown".

She informed that so far, an amount of over Rs145.29 billion has been disbursed among over 12,003,000 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that the programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs.12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on June 29, a total of over Rs 63.88 billion has been disbursed among over 5,275,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs 44.13 billion has been disbursed among 3,659,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs 25.59 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,108,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs 7.43 billion has been disbursed among 611,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over Rs 2.42 billion have been distributed among 198,000 persons while Rs1.5 billion has been distributed among more than 86,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of over Rs 760 million has been disbursed among more than 63,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.