Ehsaas Emergency Cash SMS registration to continue till April 19: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that Ehsaas has announced that the SMS campaign to receive the emergency cash of Rs 12000 would be opened till April 19

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that the registration process to receive the emergency cash of Rs 12,000 per family was distributed under this scheme was SMS driven, and it had been ongoing for the last two weeks.

Sge said to-date, 78.44 million SMS requests had been received. "It is possible that several people from one family apply, hence the number of families applying may be less than this number", said Dr. Sania.

She said more than 2.73 million people had received cash assistance of Rs 12,000 each that sums up roughly to Rs 32.87 billion till now under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme ongoing for the last six days.

Ehsaas had also released an instructional video to explain to people what they should expect, she informed.

Dr. Sania also explained, "In order to incentivize branchless banking operations from operating in the current difficult environment, the Cabinet had approved waiver of advance withholding tax on commission collected under section 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from branchless banking agents".

"We are striving to do all we can to make sure that bonafide branchless banking operators keep their operations open so that maximum number of people are facilitated" she added.

She said, "However, there would be no tolerance for corruption."To-date, more than 177 looters had been arrested from the payment points against 140 - First Investigation Reports filed in various parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, she added.