Ehsaas, FIA Join Hands Against Swindlers Defrauding Ehsaas Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 02:02 PM

Ehsaas and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have joined hands against swindlers who are defrauding Ehsaas beneficiaries, during a meeting held here Tuesday

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi held a special meeting to strengthen coordination against fraudulent deductions in the field, cyber crimes, scams, fake websites, fake SMS, fake Whatsapp messages, fake apps, defrauding the poor, particularly Ehsaas beneficiaries.� During the meeting, it was decided that miscreants, swindlers and scammers who defraud innocent people will be dealt with strictly.� "In fight against corruption, Ehsaas is making every effort with the help of FIA to curb frauds and scams in the name of Ehsaas. In this regard, a series of meetings will also be held every week between Ehsaas and FIA to exchange new insights of cases", Dr Sania said.

This weekly meeting will be attended by Dr Sania and DG FIA.

"We will lend full support to Ehsaas to punish fraudsters", he vowed.

Director Cyber Crimes at FIA has also been assigned with the task to consolidate various cases along with updates against each and share these with both FIA HQs and Ehsaas before the next meeting.�Later, a follow up meeting also took place between senior officials of Ehsaas and FIA headquarters to share updates of cases under process with the FIA. Banking consultants and SBP officials were also present in the meeting.�The meeting also held discussions on problems being faced by Ehsaas team during disbursements, as well as on insights from FIA on new cases being unearthed. FIA also shared the practices adopted by the retailers of partner banks of Ehsaas to lure beneficiaries.

