Ehsaas Framework To Help Treatment For Disabled Persons

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division's (PASSD) "Ehsaas" framework would provide treatment assistance to disabled persons up to Rs720,000, in registered hospitals.

According to details, under the Ehsaas framework, all those disabled who are registered with NADRA will be given Insaf Insurance Cards, an official of PASSD told APP here on Friday.

He said "National Rapid Assistive Technology (AT) Assessment Survey" to assess the population in need of AT was also underway to assess the type of assistive products needed.

This survey was being conducted by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, he said.

