Ehsaas Governance Integrity Policy implementation work starts: Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday said the Poverty Alleviations and Social Safety Division started the implementation work of the 'Ehsaas Governance and Integrity Policy', approved by the Cabinet.

She said the purpose of the policy was to build systems that discourage corruption,promote efficiency, transparency and accountability and compliance with the rules.

She said a roadmap of new policy would address questions and make it as robust as possible.

"By tackling corruption and promoting accountability at every level, the Governance and Integrity Policy would ensure that resources go to those who need them the most,"she added.

"This roadmap was the first step in delivering the policy, which would continue to improve with the passage of time",she said.

She said all ancillary organizations under PASSD would jointly develop a tracking mechanism to ensure the policy compliance, collaborate on best practices and present the report to their respective board of Directors on the Governance and Integrity Policy at least once a year.

To support this policy, PASSD has appointed a governance focal person and established a "Governance and Integrity Observatory" to oversee progress,she added.