Ehsaas initiatives continue to benefit people of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Ehsaas has disbursed worth Rs. 2.824 billion among the 233,254 deserving people of 10 districts of South Balochistan under its globally acclaimed Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program during the COVID-19 lockdown situation.

According to an official source, the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was initiated to provide one-time cash assistance of Rs.12,000 to the daily wage and piece-rate workers whose livelihoods were affected due to the pandemic lockdown.

The Ehsaas program through its different initiatives was benefiting the people of Balochistan with many enhancements for the districts of Washuk, Kharan, Chagai, Mastung, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar.

Listing the various initiatives being taken for the people of different districts of Balochistan, the source disclosed that the two new orphanages would be set up in Kharan and Turbat by December 31 this year.

Two new Panagahs would be opened in two districts, one in Lasbela Industrial Zone and the other in Gwadar Economic Zone by January 31, 2021.

Two new districts of South Balochistan including Lasbela and Gwadar were being added under Ehsaas Amdan program while four new districts including Gwadar, Panjgur, Awaran and Kech were being added under Ehsaas interest free loans program.

The number of beneficiaries in South Balochistan was projected to increase from currently 38,604 to 62,152 beneficiaries under Ehsaas Kafaalat over the next four months.

Ehsaas Nashonuma program was being introduced in Kharan and Khuzdar with registering of total 6,625 beneficiaries who would get specialized nutritious food to prevent stunting in children along with cash stipend (Rs 2,000 for girl child and Rs 1500 for boy child per quarter).

Under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program, around 3,000 scholarships had been awarded to deserving and talented students of Balochistan in the year 2019-20. In Turbat district, 654 undergraduate scholarships had been awarded.

Other than Washuk, Mastung and Kalat, the Ehsaas Survey had been completed and Ehsaas Registration desks were being set up in every district after the survey to ensure that missed households could come forward and register themselves.

These desks were operational in every district of Turbat and were being set up in the other districts over the next three months, the source added.

