Ehsaas Kafalat Centers To Remain Close For Three Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:58 PM

Ehsaas Kafalat centers would remain closed for three days from Friday (today) here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Kafalat centers would remain closed for three days from Friday (today) here.

According to an aoficial handout, financial cash disbursement would stop on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All centers would reopen from Monday to offer money to deserving people being registered with the program. Local administration appealed lockdown affectees to not come to any of the center until Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

