PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Assad Qaisar Saturday said that historic Ehsaas Kafalat Program launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan reflects the commitment of government to benefit and empower deserving women of the country.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating road and sui gas provision scheme in Zarobai district Swabi. He said that Ehsaas Kafalat Program would benefit seven million deserving women in the country.

He said that program would ameliorate socio-economic conditions of women and provide them chances to play a positive role in the development and progress of the country adding government is taking practical steps to establish a true welfare state like Ryasat-e-Madina.

He said that planning is underway to bring agriculture package for eight union councils of district Swabi besides continuation of work on various welfare oriented schemes in the district.

The speaker said that country is faced with many problems due to ill planned and wrong policies of previous rulers that negatively affected development and progress of the country.

He said all the available resources are being utilized to tackle the challenges and to fulfill promises and pledges made to public.