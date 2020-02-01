UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Kafalat Program Reflects Govt's Commitment To Empower Deserving: Speaker National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:35 PM

Ehsaas Kafalat Program reflects govt's commitment to empower deserving: Speaker National Assembly

National Assembly Speaker Assad Qaisar Saturday said that historic Ehsaas Kafalat Program launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan reflects the commitment of government to benefit and empower deserving women of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Assad Qaisar Saturday said that historic Ehsaas Kafalat Program launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan reflects the commitment of government to benefit and empower deserving women of the country.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating road and sui gas provision scheme in Zarobai district Swabi. He said that Ehsaas Kafalat Program would benefit seven million deserving women in the country.

He said that program would ameliorate socio-economic conditions of women and provide them chances to play a positive role in the development and progress of the country adding government is taking practical steps to establish a true welfare state like Ryasat-e-Madina.

He said that planning is underway to bring agriculture package for eight union councils of district Swabi besides continuation of work on various welfare oriented schemes in the district.

The speaker said that country is faced with many problems due to ill planned and wrong policies of previous rulers that negatively affected development and progress of the country.

He said all the available resources are being utilized to tackle the challenges and to fulfill promises and pledges made to public.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Sui Gas Agriculture Road Progress Swabi Women All Government Million

Recent Stories

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Moha ..

11 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan 01 Feb ..

5 minutes ago

Vice President attends crowning of Hamdan bin Moha ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Singapore ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University extends 'Associate Degree' onlin ..

5 minutes ago

CNS International Squash Championship from Feb. 4- ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.