Ehsaas Kafalat programme: 670.1mln disbursed in 6 days

The district administration has disbursed around Rs 670.1 million among 55,144 needy persons in the last six days under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has disbursed around Rs 670.1 million among 55,144 needy persons in the last six days under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

According to a spokesperson, the process was continuing at 141 cash counters of the 31 kafalat centres, set up in various parts of the provincial capital. He said Rs 150.483 million were disbursed at 31 Kafalat centres among 12,173 beneficiaries on April 16.

He said that the number of cash counters had been increased from 116 to 141 as per directions of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal.