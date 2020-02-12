Ehsaas' Kafalat programme to provide data of poor households for Ration Card scheme

Ehsaas' Kafalat programme will provide data of poorest households across the country for the Ration Card scheme of the government targeting provision of daily items to the poor people on affordable rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Ehsaas' Kafalat programme will provide data of poorest households across the country for the Ration Card scheme of the government targeting provision of daily items to the poor people on affordable rates.

The data of poor household has been gathered under National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey of Ehsaas' Kafalat programme.

The "Ration Cards" scheme of the government will target provision of daily items to the poor people through Utility Stores at affordable rates due to prevailing price hike situation in the country.

According to an official of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division, an amount of Rs. six billion is being provided from the funds of Kafalat programme for the Rashan Card scheme of the government.

The official informed that Rashan Card scheme is a separate initiative of the government in which Kifalat programme is only contributing in terms of providing data of poor households in the country and transferring funds of Rs.

six billion.

However under the Ehsaas' Kifalat programme, only registered beneficiaries will be able to get 10-25 percent discounts at utility stores.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehsaas' Kifalat is the government's safety net programme through which it will give cash stipends to seven million most deserving and poorest women all over the country.

Kifalat programme will achieve the set target of enrolling up to seven million beneficiaries within the year 2020.

Under Ehsaas Kafalat program, Rs 2,000 is being given to each deserving family per month through opening their saving bank accounts.

The amount is being paid through digital payment system following the bio metric verification system which will reduce the chances of identity theft and fraudulent withdrawals.

