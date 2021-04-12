Ehsaas Kifaalat Programe new phase kicked off in district Abbottabad

Amid strict Coronavirus SOPs cash disbursement amongst 10000 people of the district through the new phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme has been started on four centers

According to the details, to provide financial relief of 12000 rupees to each family of the poor and deserving segment of the society Federal government has started the new phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme in district Abbottabad, the operation under Ehsaas programme was started at four centers including Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora and Nathiagali.

Assistant Director Ehsaas Programe/Benazir Income Support Programe visited Abbottabad Ehsaas Cash Disbarment Center and reviewed the measures in the wake of COVID-19.

Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) also spray disinfectant at all four cash disbursement centers before the start of operation.

Besides the BISP staff Village Secretaries of concerned Union Councils and a large number of police including women police were deployed at the four centers to ensure law order and enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs.

People have thanked PM Imran Khan and the federal government for initiating a new phase of the Ehsaas programme before the start of Ramazan and said that this amount would provide support.