Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Aims To Improve Living Standard Of Poor People: KP Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday said that Ehsaas Kifalat Programme (EKP) was a landmark initiative of PTI government for the poor and deserving families of the country to improve their living standard

Addressing a cash distribution ceremony among deserving females of Abbottabad under EKP at District Council Abbottabad, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased the amount of EKP from 12,000 to 14000 so that the deserving people could fulfill their livelihood.

He said the government was making the facility more convenient for the people so that maximum people could be benefitted from it, adding that under EKP as many as 80,000 families would get Rs 14,000 financial support on quarterly basis.

He further said that under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme some two million students of 45,000 low income group families would be given scholarships including 50 percent for the female students.

Similarly Ehsas Nasho-o-Numa programme was initiated for pregnant and lactating mothers as well as children under the age of two-years to meet their nutrition demand.

The speaker said that the government also introduced Ehsaas Scholarships and Ehsaas Rashan Programmes for low income group of the country.

He said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to providing indiscriminate services to the masses across the country.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq islam, local elders and notables of the city were also present.

