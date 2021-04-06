'Ehsaas Koi bhooka Na Soye' programme to be further expanded: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) programme will be further expanded to meet the basic necessities of the deserving families

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) programme will be further expanded to meet the basic necessities of the deserving families.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme was serving fresh and hot meals on the spot to laborers working on busy highways and intersections from mobile vans, adding, over time, the scope of this programme will be extended across the country.

He said on special instructions of the prime minister, the programme was being expanded to Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar before the holy month of Ramzan where EKBNS food mobile trucks would visit the localities of labourers and hospitals to distribute free meals.

Replying to a query, he said that government's measures would bring better results in easing out inflation in coming days, adding, the basic food items like sugar and other food commodities would be available at cheaper rates during Ramzan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will not spare any mafia as he strongly believes in accountability without any discrimination", he added.