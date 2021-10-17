UrduPoint.com

"Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye" To Expand 40 Mobile Food Trucks By October:MD PBM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

"Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye" to expand 40 mobile food trucks by October:MD PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar Sunday said by October, the "Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye" would expand 40 food trucks in various cities including four provinces.

Talking to APP,he said it would feed 40,000 people every day.

Adding he said 831,625 meals have been served across Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The expansion of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' initiative to Gujranwala, Lahore and Multan, directed the authorities concerned not to compromise on quality of food served to the needy people,he added.

He said four food trucks that was being serving free cooked meal to daily-wage earners across the cities.

He further brief that no compromise on quality of food, both at trucks as well as Panagahs.

Under the Ehsaas umbrella, this programme runs through a public private partnership whereby Pakistan Bait ul Mal was responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust was responsible for provision of meals,he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Rawalpindi Gujranwala October Sunday

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

1 hour ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.