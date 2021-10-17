"Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye" to expand 40 mobile food trucks by October:MD PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar Sunday said by October, the "Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye" would expand 40 food trucks in various cities including four provinces.

Talking to APP,he said it would feed 40,000 people every day.

Adding he said 831,625 meals have been served across Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The expansion of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' initiative to Gujranwala, Lahore and Multan, directed the authorities concerned not to compromise on quality of food served to the needy people,he added.

He said four food trucks that was being serving free cooked meal to daily-wage earners across the cities.

He further brief that no compromise on quality of food, both at trucks as well as Panagahs.

Under the Ehsaas umbrella, this programme runs through a public private partnership whereby Pakistan Bait ul Mal was responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust was responsible for provision of meals,he said.

