UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ehsaas Mobile Kitchens' Serving Hygienic Meals To Poor, Homeless During Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

'Ehsaas mobile kitchens' serving hygienic meals to poor, homeless during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :'Ehsaas Mobile kitchens' under PM's 'Koi bhuka na soye' programme were continuously serving hygienic meals to poor and labour community in various cities of the country during the holy month of Ramzan.

Assistant Director, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) Muhammad Usman talking to ptv news channel said that with strict implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) PBM mobile trucks or vans were carrying food on daily basis, visiting localities of the poor and laborers to ensure that the free meals reach the deserving persons.

The initiative aims to manage crowds and ensure compliance with Covid-19 precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, he mentioned.

He further explained that program was aimed at providing two times hygienically packed food to the needy individuals through real-time mobile kitchens in urban and rural areas, Langar project' would set new examples.

He said that delivery of free meals are helping poor, deserving, labourers and piece-rate workers which save their hard-earned money to feed their children and families.

The programme will be up scaled to other parts of the country later this year in phases, he added.

An official of Saylani Welfare trust Muhammad Sharjeel also commented that setting up Pannah Gahs (shelters) and Mobile kitchens was the first concrete step towards establishing the 'State of Madina'.

Provision of free food to the poor was a great service to the humanity and we were strictly implementing Covid-19 SOPs while distributing free meals to poor in this month of Ramadan.

Each food truck was feeding around 1,500 to 2,000 people daily on specified service points, he added.

He said this initiative is meant to ensure that people stay at home and still not be short on food.

The COVID-19 SOPs such as mask-wearing, hand-washing and physical distancing were strictly being followed at all the Ehsaas mobile kitchen, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Mobile Money All PTV Ramadan Labour

Recent Stories

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

4 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

12 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out in electronic factory Lahore; ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad says in these difficult times our prayers wi ..

2 minutes ago

Distt admin to impose smart lockdown at five place ..

2 minutes ago

CPEC emerges as boon for Pakistan, China strategic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.