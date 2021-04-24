'Ehsaas mobile kitchens' serving hygienic meals to poor, homeless during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :'Ehsaas Mobile kitchens' under PM's 'Koi bhuka na soye' programme were continuously serving hygienic meals to poor and labour community in various cities of the country during the holy month of Ramzan.

Assistant Director, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) Muhammad Usman talking to ptv news channel said that with strict implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) PBM mobile trucks or vans were carrying food on daily basis, visiting localities of the poor and laborers to ensure that the free meals reach the deserving persons.

The initiative aims to manage crowds and ensure compliance with Covid-19 precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, he mentioned.

He further explained that program was aimed at providing two times hygienically packed food to the needy individuals through real-time mobile kitchens in urban and rural areas, Langar project' would set new examples.

He said that delivery of free meals are helping poor, deserving, labourers and piece-rate workers which save their hard-earned money to feed their children and families.

The programme will be up scaled to other parts of the country later this year in phases, he added.

An official of Saylani Welfare trust Muhammad Sharjeel also commented that setting up Pannah Gahs (shelters) and Mobile kitchens was the first concrete step towards establishing the 'State of Madina'.

Provision of free food to the poor was a great service to the humanity and we were strictly implementing Covid-19 SOPs while distributing free meals to poor in this month of Ramadan.

Each food truck was feeding around 1,500 to 2,000 people daily on specified service points, he added.

He said this initiative is meant to ensure that people stay at home and still not be short on food.

The COVID-19 SOPs such as mask-wearing, hand-washing and physical distancing were strictly being followed at all the Ehsaas mobile kitchen, he added.