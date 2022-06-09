UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Nashonuma Disburses Rs 310.81 Mln Till March FY2022; Enroll 99,190 Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ehsaas Nashonuma disburses Rs 310.81 mln till March FY2022; enroll 99,190 beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention of Ehsaas Nashonuma has enrolled 99,190 beneficiaries and disbursed Rs. 310.81 million till March Fiscal Year 2022, since inception.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Power, Engineer Khurram Dastgir in a press conference on Thursday, the CCT intervention was designed by Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in August, 2020 to increase the uptake of Health and Nutrition services of its beneficiaries.

The Primary objectives of the program is to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improved weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies and prevent low birth weight.

World food Programme is the lead implementing partner for Ehsaas Nashonuma. The total budget of the three-year program is approximately Rs 8.52 billion.

A total of 50 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres across 14 districts are being established countrywide at the district and tehsil level to provide health services and conditional cash transfers under two years old; Rs 1500 for a boy child and mother and Rs 2000 for a girl child mainly to prevent children from stunting growth issue.

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal Budget Lead Khurram Dastgir Khan March August Women 2020 From Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

8 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

1 hour ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.