Ehsaas Nashonuma Disburses Rs 310.81 Mln Till March FY2022; Enrolls 99,190 Beneficiaries

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Ehsaas Nashonuma disburses Rs 310.81 mln till March FY2022; enrolls 99,190 beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention of Ehsaas Nashonuma has enrolled 99,190 beneficiaries and disbursed Rs. 310.81 million till March Fiscal Year 2022, since inception.

According to an official source, the CCT intervention was designed by Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in August, 2020 to increase the uptake of Health and Nutrition services of its beneficiaries.

The Primary objectives of the program is to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improved weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies and prevent low birth weight.

World food Programme is the lead implementing partner for Ehsaas Nashonuma. The total budget of the three-year program is approximately Rs 8.52 billion.

A total of 50 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres across 14 districts are being established countrywide at the district and tehsil level to provide health services and conditional cash transfers under two years old; Rs 1500 for a boy child and mother and Rs 2000 for a girl child mainly to prevent children from stunting growth issue.

