UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Nashonuma Program Disburses Rs114 Million Among Beneficiaries During FY 2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:55 PM

Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million among beneficiaries during FY 2020-21

A total amount of Rs114 million has been disbursed among the beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Nashonuma Conditional Cash Transfer Programme during the Financial Year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A total amount of Rs114 million has been disbursed among the beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Nashonuma Conditional Cash Transfer Programme during the Financial Year 2020-21.

According to an official source, a total amount of Rs113,939,500 has been disbursed among the beneficiaries during the period.

A total of 44,390 payments have been made to the mothers while 36,675 mothers have been benefited through this initiative, the source revealed.

The Ehsaas Nashonuma is a health and nutrition conditional cash transfer programme, which aims at addressing stunting in children under 23 months of age.

Around 40 percent children in Pakistan suffered from stunting due to malnutrition and other reasons which deprived them of their natural height and mental capacity.

The Nashonuma programme, which included cash stipends, vaccinations, nutritional food packs and health related training courses for pregnant and lactating mothers, is aimed at controlling stunted growth in children.

The pregnant and lactating mothers as well as their weak children registered with this programme through Nashonuma centres established at various districts across the country are provided supplementary food packets.

The staff at the centres also checks weight, height and health of the mothers and children in a detailed check-up to check if they face stunting issue or not.

The ratio of quarterly stipends of the girl child had been kept higher than the boys under the Nashonuma programme.

The programme had made it mandatory for the women beneficiaries to participate in the awareness sessions which are organized exclusively in regional languages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women From Weight Million

Recent Stories

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day o ..

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal ..

20 minutes ago
 Two decoits killed in police encounter

Two decoits killed in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in of ..

Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

3 minutes ago
 UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Ar ..

UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 "Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

"Raging Fire" continues to top Chinese box office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.