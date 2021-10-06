UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Nashonuma To Be Upscaled Nationwide This Year: Dr. Sania

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ehsaas Nashonuma to be upscaled nationwide this year: Dr. Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday announced that the Ehsaas Nashonuma program would be upscaled nationwide to all districts during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday announced that the Ehsaas Nashonuma program would be upscaled nationwide to all districts during the current fiscal year.

She made these remarks while talking to media after chairing a meeting of the Ehsaas Nashonuma steering committee to review results of an independent evaluation on Ehsaas Nashonuma program conducted by the Agha Khan University.

The purpose of the research was to understand how Ehsaas Nashonuma had influenced the health and wellbeing of beneficiaries along with the enabling and impeding factors related to the uptake of Ehsaas Nashonuma, the process, outcomes, and the flow of operations.

The evidence from the evaluation is critical to decide about the upscaling of Ehsaas Nashonuma, and impact evaluation of the combination of conditional cash transfers with specialized nutritional food which had already been conducted prior to the commencement of Ehsaas Nashonuma as a pilot project in 15 districts where 50 centers are now operational.

The results were highly encouraging and the findings were supportive of the program focus on marginalized women, their financial empowerment and improved dietary knowledge.

Evaluation specifies considerable buy in by beneficiaries and a smooth and transparent process of Ehsaas Nashonuma implementation.

The report highlighted how the program facilitated access to healthcare utilization and improved diets for beneficiary women and their children and how the rule-based procedures were followed for identification of beneficiaries and dispatching of diet and conditional cash transfer.

As many as 99.37 percent of beneficiary women reported satisfaction from Nashonuma services provided to them during their pregnancy as well as those extended to their children for their growth and wellbeing.

The steering committee was attended by provincial representatives and members of the international development community. Director General-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Secretaries from Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the program and validated the on-ground impact from their insights.

Some important recommendations were made with regard to the revised design which will be used in the scale-up particularly with reference to the introduction of mobile units and they need to emphasize on awareness creation.�There was also a strong recommendation to increase the size of the Nashonuma cash stipend. Currently, Ehsaas Nashonuma provides Rs. 1,500 for boys and Rs. 2,000 for girls and the recommendation was to increase the stipend amounts which the steering committee approved. "Ehsaas Nashonuma will be integrated with all One Window Ehsaas Centers", Dr. Sania said.

The program is critical to address the issue of stunting in children as according to the national nutrition survey 40 out of 100 children in Pakistan are stunted. Therefore, Ehsaas Nashonuma, the conditional cash transfer program will play an important role in building human capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Mobile Gilgit Baltistan Buy Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva in October - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromisin ..

Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism - La ..

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 update from National T20

Covid-19 update from National T20

17 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Moonshot Pilot Grant ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Moonshot Pilot Grant&#039;

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi issues 500 plus Golden Visas to doctors

Abu Dhabi issues 500 plus Golden Visas to doctors

20 minutes ago
 Italy's GDP adjusted to grow 2.7 pct in Q2: ISTAT

Italy's GDP adjusted to grow 2.7 pct in Q2: ISTAT

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.