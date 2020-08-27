UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas NSER Survey Underway To Collect Poor Household Data: Dr Nishtar

Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:42 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said Survey of the National Socio-Economic Registry was underway in various districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said Survey of the National Socio-Economic Registry was underway in various districts of the country.

In a statement, Dr Nishtar said that the social and economic data was being collected at household level through computerized method.

She said modern mechanism was in placed to collect the household data, which would make it possible to accurately identify poor families.

She said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Ehsaas survey has been formally launched from Karak and Malakand.

Ehsaas master trainers were providing training to the teachers on conducting the survey, Dr Nishtar said.

The survey is being carried out in phases in other districts of Punjab and Sindh.

She said Ehsaas Registration Desks would be reopened in Balochistan soon.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, after August 31, Ehsaas registration desks will be re-opened in 15 districts of the country at the tehsil level, she said.

While after September 15, registration will also start in 60 other districts of the country.

