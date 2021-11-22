Ehsaas One Window facility in capital served 60,912 people so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ehsaas One Window Center in the federal capital has served 60,912 people till date from across the country since its opening in the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Ehsaas One Window Center in the Federal capital has served 60,912 people till date from across the country since its opening in the month of June.

According to an official source, "The only One Window Center facility established in the federal capital initially has served the existing and intended beneficiaries by providing them guidance and information about all the Ehsaas programs at a single platform and resolving their issues regarding biometrics and payments etc".

The Ehsaas One Window facility having all the services at one place facilitated the people who previously needed to go to many offices to get their complaints resolved.

The official source revealed that Ehsaas One Window Centers would be opened at each district across the country while a small version office would be set up at Tehsil level.

The discussions were underway with the provincial governments for provision of buildings for establishing the centers.

The Ehsaas One Window initiative comprises of six components including establishment of one-window facility, digital information and services platform, a mobile application, digital interface for back office, an integrated database and a target policy for beneficiaries, the source said.

The partner banks have opened their branches at the center while a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office has also been set up at the centre to facilitate the people.

395/