UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas One Window Facility In Capital Served 60,912 People So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Ehsaas One Window facility in capital served 60,912 people so far

The Ehsaas One Window Center in the federal capital has served 60,912 people till date from across the country since its opening in the month of June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Ehsaas One Window Center in the Federal capital has served 60,912 people till date from across the country since its opening in the month of June.

According to an official source, "The only One Window Center facility established in the federal capital initially has served the existing and intended beneficiaries by providing them guidance and information about all the Ehsaas programs at a single platform and resolving their issues regarding biometrics and payments etc".

The Ehsaas One Window facility having all the services at one place facilitated the people who previously needed to go to many offices to get their complaints resolved.

The official source revealed that Ehsaas One Window Centers would be opened at each district across the country while a small version office would be set up at Tehsil level.

The discussions were underway with the provincial governments for provision of buildings for establishing the centers.

The Ehsaas One Window initiative comprises of six components including establishment of one-window facility, digital information and services platform, a mobile application, digital interface for back office, an integrated database and a target policy for beneficiaries, the source said.

The partner banks have opened their branches at the center while a National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office has also been set up at the centre to facilitate the people.

395/

Related Topics

Mobile June All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of Kursk Submarine Disaster

15 seconds ago
 Iran reports 4,340 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,077,438 ..

Iran reports 4,340 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,077,438 in total

17 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

18 seconds ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

20 seconds ago
 Russia adds 35,681 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 35,681 COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.