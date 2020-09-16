Ehsaas opens portal to facilitate emergency cash beneficiaries in last 15 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Applicants applied for financial aid through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme during COVID-19 can now check the status of their application at online portal introduced on Wednesday to resolve payment issues being encountered by eligible applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):Applicants applied for financial aid through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme during COVID-19 can now check the status of their application at online portal introduced on Wednesday to resolve payment issues being encountered by eligible applicants.

According to the press release, Officially, emergency cash transfers under Ehsaas was sunset countrywide on September 15, 2020, however, disbursements to families of dead beneficiaries and those confronted with biometric verifications will go on till September 30, 2020.

To assist with this, the new portal (http://complaints.pass.gov.pk/) has been opened online to solicit applications from eligible beneficiaries in a simple three- step process.

As part of the easy solution, all applicants with issues in biometric payments can now create their applications by entering Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) CNIC number and contact number on the portal.

With the submission of online application, the portal instantaneously auto-generates the unique reference number for each applicant. In line with rule -based procedures, applicants are being contacted by Ehsaas on the phone numbers keyed in at the time of web-applications.

The second section of the portal defines the application process to accommodate families of dead beneficiaries, said a news release.

Heirs of dead beneficiaries have to send written applications for payment facilitation in the name of Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation along with the CNIC details of dead family member, death certificate duly vetted by NADRA and CNIC details of eligible heir directly to Ehsaas offices at, F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

All applications received at Ehsaas offices are being listed and scrutinized according to the agreed protocols and formal responses will be returned soon to all concerned.

"All people with biometric challenges who will apply through this new application portal will receive new disbursement messages with date and bank branch details from 8171 service and the process is being expedited nationwide to facilitate easy payments", reiterated Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar.