UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Opens Portal To Facilitate Emergency Cash Beneficiaries In Last 15 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:33 PM

Ehsaas opens portal to facilitate emergency cash beneficiaries in last 15 days

Applicants applied for financial aid through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme during COVID-19 can now check the status of their application at online portal introduced on Wednesday to resolve payment issues being encountered by eligible applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):Applicants applied for financial aid through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme during COVID-19 can now check the status of their application at online portal introduced on Wednesday to resolve payment issues being encountered by eligible applicants.

According to the press release, Officially, emergency cash transfers under Ehsaas was sunset countrywide on September 15, 2020, however, disbursements to families of dead beneficiaries and those confronted with biometric verifications will go on till September 30, 2020.

To assist with this, the new portal (http://complaints.pass.gov.pk/) has been opened online to solicit applications from eligible beneficiaries in a simple three- step process.

As part of the easy solution, all applicants with issues in biometric payments can now create their applications by entering Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) CNIC number and contact number on the portal.

With the submission of online application, the portal instantaneously auto-generates the unique reference number for each applicant. In line with rule -based procedures, applicants are being contacted by Ehsaas on the phone numbers keyed in at the time of web-applications.

The second section of the portal defines the application process to accommodate families of dead beneficiaries, said a news release.

Heirs of dead beneficiaries have to send written applications for payment facilitation in the name of Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation along with the CNIC details of dead family member, death certificate duly vetted by NADRA and CNIC details of eligible heir directly to Ehsaas offices at, F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

All applications received at Ehsaas offices are being listed and scrutinized according to the agreed protocols and formal responses will be returned soon to all concerned.

"All people with biometric challenges who will apply through this new application portal will receive new disbursement messages with date and bank branch details from 8171 service and the process is being expedited nationwide to facilitate easy payments", reiterated Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Prime Minister Bank September 2020 Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

6 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

6 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

21 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.