Ehsaas Payment Centers Closed Only For Wednesday: Dr. Nishtar

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday made it clear that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payment centers will remain close only for Wednesday due to the annual holiday of the banks.

In a tweet, Dr. Nishtar said an amount of over Rs148.59 billion has been disbursed among over 12,277,000 beneficiaries under different categories.

The programme was initiated the to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 01, a total of over Rs 66.23 billion has been disbursed among over 5,470,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs 44.

70 billion has been disbursed among 3,706,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs 25.78 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,123,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.56 billion has been disbursed among 622,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.46 billion have been distributed among 201,000 persons while Rs. 1.7 billion has been distributed among more than 87,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 780 million has been disbursed among more than 64,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the total amount disbursed so far Rs. 1.26 billion was paid to the existing Kafalat beneficiaries.

