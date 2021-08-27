Ehsaas portal to be launched next week to facilitate deserving people: Dr. Sania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday disclosed that the Ehsaas portal will be launched next week to facilitate the deserving families in getting information about their eligibility for Ehsaas programs.

She was speaking during a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, held here.

The meeting was aimed at devising strategies to educate the people on the upcoming major Ehsaas programs.

It was informed that through the Ehsaas portal, the people will be able to know their eligibility about Ehsaas Kafalat, Ehsaas Emergency Cash-II etc with the help of their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

During the meeting, both the Special Assistants discussed in detail the strategy to convey informational messages and extend benefits to the people in different parts of the country.

Principal Information Officer, Sohail Ali Khan, General Manager Pakistan Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali, Deputy Secretary Communications Prime Minister's Office Sarfraz Hussain and Digital Communication Officer Pakistan Digital Media Wing Shahbaz Khan were also present in the meeting.