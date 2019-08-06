Ehsaas program, a cornerstone of PTI Govt policy leading Pakistan to welfare state

(@FahadShabbir)

Launching of Ehsaas program, which is a multifaceted sectoral safety welfare program, is yet another feather in the PTI Government's cap by bringing positive changes in lives of downtrodden segment of the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Launching of Ehsaas program, which is a multifaceted sectoral safety welfare program, is yet another feather in the PTI Government's cap by bringing positive changes in lives of downtrodden segment of the society .

In line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI led KP Government has expedited work on Ehsaas program for socio-economic empowerment and assistance of extreme poor, orphans, widows, homeless, disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, jobless, poor farmers, laborers, sick and undernourished, students from low-income backgrounds, poor women and elderly citizens and its positive effects are being started visible in the province.

On March 27, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched "Ehsaas" program aimed at to reduce inequality, invest in people, alleviate poverty and bring poorest of the poor under social safety net.

"Ehsaas is the one word which lacked in the past rulers. Ehsaas is just not a single program for needy but a concept of life. It is not only helping others but also putting restraint on ruling elite. Unless inner conscious is satisfied, realization of the less privileged in ruling class, the real sense of ehsaas will remain invisible and would be superficial," said PTI leader and Nazim Bahadar Khan while talking to APP.

He said more than 38.8% of people in the country suffer from poverty in one or other form, and 24.4% do not have enough money to satisfy their basic food and non-food needs.

The PTI leader said the past rulers did not pay any attention to such like social welfare programs and resultantlly people mostly poorer, homeless, widows, orphans and vulnerable groups of the society are suffering today.

"The personal greed of the past rulers and their ill polices have totally hijacked the sense of ehsaas and people become more poorer due to loot and plunder and rampage of corruption in the past 10 years," he said.

The PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after coming into power, has concentrated on elimination of corruption and socio-economic development besides pro-poor welfare programs for mainstreaming vulnerable segment of the society through strengthening of institutions, transparency and good governance.

Following vision of Prime Minister, PTI Govt has created much needed 'Ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Coordination' to bring Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zakaat, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Trust for Voluntary Organizations, SUN Network, Center for Social Entrepreneurship, and secretariats of the Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council and Labor Expert group under one roof to provide financial relief and assistance to the downtrodden and marginalized ones.

The new 2019 National Socioeconomic Registry, introduction of two new social protection programs ie Kifalat and Tahafuz under BISP would ensure financial and digital inclusion of around six million women through one woman-one bank account policy besides establishment of 500 digital hubs at tehsil level are facilitating poorer.

Under Tahafaz, legal aid is being provided to poor women, orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, victims of child and bonded labor and daily wage workers besides Ehsaas homes for 10,000 orphans and shelters homes in several major cities of the country are the landmark achievements being praised by all.

Insaf Insurance Card to over 38 districts covering more than 3.3 million people are providing much needed financial access to poor against catastrophic health expenditures besides universal access to assistive devices like wheelchairs and sticks to needy and people with disabilities.

PTI Govt has brought significant increase in labor wages and introduced biometric payments systems for pensions through Employees Old Age Benefit Institute and Ehsaas homes for senior citizens through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Work on implementation of Ehsaas program were accelerated in KP where five state-of-the art shelters homes at Kohat Ada, Charsadda Road, Karkhano market, Haji Camp and Pajaggai Road in Peshawar besides scores others in other cities of the province.

Shelter homes project has restored the self-respect of those people who spend the night under the open sky besides broadening the circle of social responsibility by the state and citizens. Despite financial crunch, PTI Government has increased social protection spending in budget 2019-20 for completion of ongoing projects and launching new in social welfare, special education and women empowerment.

More than 11 rehabilitation centres equipped with latest equipment, furniture and recruitment of staff were setup in KP. Three social welfare complexes were completed for integration of various social and special services besides setting up of nine children protection units in the province.

At least 13 special education institutions were constructed and sixteen special education institution up to middle, secondary and higher secondary level were upgraded.

Modification in 29 buildings were completed by making it accessible for persons with disabilities (PWD), saying missing facilities in 21 special education institutions were strengthened for assistance of PWD besides in-service training institution with school for special children completed for capacity enhancement of special teachers.

Government expedited work on different projects including construction an art centre for persons with disabilities with extensive facilities of vocational training, essential accessibility, business development, education, employment, health empowerment, legal assistance and social inclusion during 2018-23 period in KP.

Construction of art school for deaf and dumb at Charsadda besides special welfare complex in Nowshera were constructed. Up-gradation of national centre for education in Mardan costing Rs59 million were almost completed whereas a deaf and dumb school at Katlang Mardan costing Rs17 million would be ready in next three years.

Work on two education centres for special children at Timergara and Chakldara in Dir Lower with an estimated cost of Rs118.946 million were accelerated and special educational institutes are being up-graded at each divisional level at a cost of Rs122.089 million with latest facilities for persons with disabilities in the province.