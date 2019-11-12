UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Program Begins To Adopt Innovative Financing Models To Eradicating Poverty: Sania Nishtar

Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said, "Ehsaas Programme" has started to adopt innovative financing models to eradicate poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said, "Ehsaas Programme" has started to adopt innovative financing models to eradicate poverty.

She said the expertise of development sector and impact investment could be leveraged by Pakistan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

"With a more strategic, collaborative and focused approach to philanthropy and social investing, we can ensure that resources were deployed as effectively as possible to address key social challenges", she said.

Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) was currently the lead sub-committee to propose innovative financing models for health, education and social welfare.

