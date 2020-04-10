UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Program Continues Disbursing Emergency Cash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:22 PM

Ehsaas program continues disbursing emergency cash

Distribution process of financial aid under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the deserving people continued on Friday amid tight security arrangements

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Distribution process of financial aid under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the deserving people continued on Friday amid tight security arrangements.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar, Abdullah Ahmed, said that district police was ensuring security and compliance of health departments guidelines at disbursement centers.

He further said that to ensure transparent distribution among the deserving persons police was also trying to prevent illegal deductions from Ehsaas cash support by agents.

