Ehsaas program continues disbursing emergency cash

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Distribution process of financial aid under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the deserving people continued on Friday amid tight security arrangements.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar, Abdullah Ahmed, said that district police was ensuring security and compliance of health departments guidelines at disbursement centers.

He further said that to ensure transparent distribution among the deserving persons police was also trying to prevent illegal deductions from Ehsaas cash support by agents.