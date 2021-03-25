UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Program Opens 11 More Panagahs In The Country

Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:12 PM

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the country

Five Panagahs have been opened in Karachi, four in Quetta and one each in Skardu and Mardan districts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) Ehsaas has opened more eleven Panagahs in the current quarter across different parts of the country.
Panahgah is the Prime Minsiter Imran Khan's initiative.
According to Poverty Alleviation Division these shelter homes include five Panagahs in Karachi, 4 in Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Gwadar and Lasbela districts and one each in Skardu and Mardan districts.

These shelter homes have been established in low-income neighbourhoods and the residential areas of migrant workers to reach maximum number of labourers.

In a statement, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation said these Panagahs provide one star plus bed and breakfast facility with meals, essentials, hygiene and security standards.

Reiterating Ehsaas' resolve to provide shelter to the non-resident labourers and piece rate workers, Dr. Sania stated "Panagah is one of the priority programmes of Prime Minister Imran Khan. These shelter homes not only provide shelter to daily wage earners but also a two-time meal to them.

