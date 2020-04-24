UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Program: Rs 1.39bln Disbursed In District Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Ehsaas Program: Rs 1.39bln disbursed in district Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that Rs 1.39 billion has been disbursed among 116,658 deserving families in district so far under the Ehsaas Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that Rs 1.39 billion has been disbursed among 116,658 deserving families in district so far under the Ehsaas Programme.

He said this during his visited to different centres for checking of necessary arrangements on Friday.

He visited Government MC Girls High school Partab Nagar and other centres and checked the availability of water, sitting areas and other arrangements besides process of distribution of the financial aid.

He said that two new centres had also been established to facilitate the people.

