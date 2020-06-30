UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Program; Rs 2179.032 Mln Provided To 181,586 Peoples

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:51 PM

Rawalpindi district administration successfully transferring cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and so far disbursed Rs 2179.032 million among 181,586 persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district administration successfully transferring cash under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and so far disbursed Rs 2179.032 million among 181,586 persons.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration made all out efforts to make the program successful like other parts of the country.

The administration provided cash Rs 12,000 to deserving persons in seven tehsils of the district.

He said 26 centres were set up for Rawalpindi district including tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said the beneficiaries were being provided cash at 26 points in Rawalpindi district which was being disbursed among the deserving families directly affected by the lockdown. The cash was being distributed among poor families under the supervision of Revenue Officers of the districts administration.

He informed that 14 centres were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

The safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries arriving to collect cash assistance is the top priority of the government, he said adding, to ensure SOP's during payment operations, special disbursement arrangements were put in place in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected. This assistance was meant to help them buy rations, he added.

