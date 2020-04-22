UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Programme: 104,409 Deserving Families Received Financial Aid

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:57 PM

As many as 104,904 deserving families have so far received financial aid under the first and second phases of 'Ehsaas Programme' in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 104,904 deserving families have so far received financial aid under the first and second phases of 'Ehsaas Programme' in the district.

Over Rs 1.25 billion had been disbursed among deserving persons till Wednesday.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during his visit to the Ehsaas centers here on Wednesday.

He said that CM Punjab Insaf Imdad program will also be started within next few days.

He checked the facilities including sitting areas, clean drinking water and cleanliness at the centers for deserving persons and directed the staff on duty that all the people approaching for the financial aid should be wearing masks.

