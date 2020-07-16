UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Programme: 359,670 Receive Financial Assistance

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Ehsaas programme: 359,670 receive financial assistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 359,670 registered deserving persons in the district.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Afifa Shajia during a briefing held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Thursday.

She said that Rs 4.3 billion had so far been disbursed among the deserving people. She said that 81.2 per cent target of distribution of financial assistance had been achieved.

