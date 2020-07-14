UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Programme: 651,827 Persons Receive Financial Assistance

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

The divisional administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 651,827 registered deserving persons in all four districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The divisional administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 651,827 registered deserving persons in all four districts.

This was stated in a meeting, held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair, here on Tuesday. It was told that Rs 7.8 billion had been disbursed among the deserving people so far.

The meeting was told that 42 Ehsaas centres had been set up in all four districts for distribution of financial assistance among people at the rate of Rs 12,000 per person after their biometric verification.

According to details, financial assistance had been given to 357,238 persons in district Faisalabad; 81,134 persons in Chiniot; 126,911 in district Jhang, and 86,544 in Toba Tek Singh.

