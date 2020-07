Ehsaas programme: 77% task of disbursing financial assistance achieved

Over 77 per cent task of disbursing financial assistance among deserving persons has been achieved in the district under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Over 77 per cent task of disbursing financial assistance among deserving persons has been achieved in the district under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

As many as 2,592 deserving persons received financial help at 19 centres, set up in the district on Friday.

An amount of Rs 4.25 billion has so far been disbursed among 343,361 registered persons, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Aifa Shajia during briefing here.