'Ehsaas Programme' A Step Towards Poverty Alleviation: Chief Minister

Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 'Ehsaas Programme' was a giant leap towards the poverty alleviation and the establishment of a welfare state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 'Ehsaas Programme' was a giant leap towards the poverty alleviation and the establishment of a welfare state.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of distribution of assets in deserving persons under 'Mera Karobar Meri Amdni' under 'Ehsaas Programme' in Layyah, said a hondout issued here on Friday. In his address delivered in Saraiki language, the chief minister announced to grant the status of Tehsil to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area of Muzaffargarh.

He announced to launch the 'Ehsaas Programme' in Punjab with an amount of Rs12 billion which would directly benefit 1.8 million needy people and 6.4 million people would be indirectly benefitted.

He said that around 375 Union Councils (UCs) of 23 districts had been chosen across the country including Layyah, DG Khan and Jhang districts.

Giving assets to about 260 needy persons under the 'Ehsas Programme' in 22 rural USc of Layyah, the CM said that the deserving persons would also be given retail shops' material, rickshaws and pushcarts for earning their livelihood."Similarly, the deserving rural population would be given cows and goats and needy females of rural areas had also been included in this beneficial programme. About 60 per cent beneficiaries would be females and share of males would be 40 per cent. Provision of resources for earning livelihood would usher in an era of prosperity in the villages, concluded the chief minister.

